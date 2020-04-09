5 things private practice physicians can do now to stay afloat

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected private practice physicians in a massive way, but there are some strategies these practices can deploy now to avoid shutting down permanently.

PE Practice Solutions' senior vice president of practice operations and marketing, Cara Reymann, explored potential strategies in a LinkedIn post:

1. Pivot to telehealth.

2. Let patients know you're taking telemedicine appointments and can still see them.

3. Take better control of your digital presence and claim your business profiles on services like Google, Healthgrades and Yelp.

4. Consider sharing health tips on social media to engage new audiences.

5. Follow up on CMS' new waivers around telemedicine, paying close attention on how to properly code to receive accurate reimbursement.

