5 things one CEO learned in the past year

From supply chain obstacles to revenue disruptions, the pandemic highlighted the need for ASC adaptability.

Robert Ball, MD, CEO of Southwest Florida Pain Center in Port Charlotte, spoke with Becker's ASC Review on the most important things he learned in the past year.

Question: What's the most important thing you've learned in the past year?

Dr. Robert Ball:

1. Supply chain disruptions are a real possibility. Providers and staff must be willing to adapt.

2. The marriage of healthcare and Big Tech is gaining steam, and patients will expect medical providers and facilities to adapt and embrace the change due to the added convenience it offers the patient.

3. It is important to be prepared for revenue disruptions. We maintain a business line of credit and are conservative with operating revenue and expenses during these uncertain times.

4. Physician reimbursement and employment contracts must adapt to meet the future reality of likely decreased physician compensation and the rise of mid-level providers in the pain management space.

5. Our core team of employees has proven itself to be highly adaptable. Getting through all the disruptions and curveballs associated with this COVID-19 pandemic has been a true team effort.