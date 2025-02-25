5 technology trends ASCs can't afford to miss

From AI to advanced surgical technology, there is a wide range of promising technology available for ASCs.

More than 35 ASC leaders recently joined Becker's to share which technologies they think will add the most value to ASCs. Here are five ways that ASCs can stay ahead of the technology curve:

1. Leverage data analytics: The emergence of AI in healthcare holds a number of possible applications, but many ASC leaders identified data collection, entry and analysis as one of its most effective uses.

"Advanced data gathering and analytics utilizing refined AI will give facilities and providers more granular, meaningful insight from operational and functional data, faster," Tara Good-Young, CEO of PDI Surgery Center in Windsor, Calif., told Becker's. "Enhanced speed and capabilities to scrape, sort, categorize and report data enables report production and review to happen closer to 'real-time' reducing the lag time between discovery and response to identified opportunities or hazards. Coupled with continued advancement in the Internet of Things, this reporting can integrate equipment and inventory management for efficiency, as well as expand into monitoring and responding to environmental conditions in operating rooms, optimizing surgical conditions, further improving [surgical site infection] reduction and prevention."

2. Integrate advanced surgical technology. While adding technology such as surgical robots to ASCs can present a high upfront cost, many ASC owners emphasized their long-term return-on-investment, particularly for orthopedic and spine procedures.

"Adding a robot for total joints, if you already haven't done that, may help attract more patients and physicians to your ASC," Fawn Lipp, executive director of The Surgery Center in Franklin, Wis., told Becker's. "While it may be a costly investment, you will see your [return on investment]. Advertising to your patients that you use the latest technology is key. We were able to sign a placement agreement, so there were no upfront purchase costs, as long as we perform X number of cases per year. Adding any new technology can be a huge capital cost and can come with challenges, but if done right it is definitely value added. Patients are getting the same service they would in a hospital setting, and surgeons get to use the same technology."

3. Implement electronic health records. While EHR systems are not necessarily emerging technology, some leaders said that many ASCs still need to transition to EHR from paper documentation systems.

"I think that ASCs will start embracing EMR technology more readily in the next five years than they have in the past. Many ASCs continue to use paper charting, but the technology for digital records has improved dramatically and will help provide more efficiency and better access to data," Brent Ashby, CEO and administrator at Jankat Services in Pueblo, Colo., told Becker's.

4. Adopt telemedicine and remote monitoring tools. ASC leaders also identified telemedicine and remote monitoring as other highly useful technology for their centers.

"Telemedicine and remote monitoring platforms combined with wearable devices to monitor patients in real time post-op will reduce readmission and improve recovery times, as well as streamlining pre- and post-op assessments," Justin Marburger, director of surgical services at Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery Center of South Texas in San Antonio told Becker's.

5. Utilize AI for enhanced surgical precision. Another key application of AI is in its ability to support more precise surgical procedures.

"Advancements in artificial intelligence capabilities are increasing at lightning speed and, I believe, have the greatest potential for impacting ASCs in the coming years," Neil Mangus, senior director of business development at Orlando (Fla.) Health told Becker's. "If you think about it, robotics are to the surgeon’s hands as AI is to the surgeon’s brain. Robotics brought enhanced precision and control for surgeons with less invasiveness for patients. AI has the opportunity to support surgeons even more with enhanced detection of positive surgical margins, procedural automations, training and education and more."