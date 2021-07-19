5 keys to ASC leadership success: Q&A with Shane Ricks

Establishing interdependent leadership is critical to achieve growth, according to Shane Ricks, RN.

Mr. Ricks is the administrator of Millennium Surgery Center in Meridian, Idaho. He spoke with Becker's ASC Review on the four important levels of leadership in an organization.

Question: What is the ideal leadership model for an ASC?

Shane Ricks: Interdependent leadership. Interdependent leadership is about multiplying the power and resources of all four interrelated levels of leadership in an organization — self, people, team and organization — to achieve optimal energy and performance and accelerated business growth.

1. Self leadership: the ability to clearly see and choose to positively influence self and, consequently, others and situations, regardless of outside negative influences

2. Proactive accountability: igniting self-responsibility and self-motivation

3. Coachlike engagement: inspiring others' growth, energy and performance

4. Interdependent collaboration: accelerating team performance by mitigating weaknesses, mistakes and failure through the use of team strengths

5. Transformative innovation: radically evolving customer-centric solutions to ensure lasting customer loyalty and continuous business growth