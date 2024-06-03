5 best states for physicians to practice in the last 5 years 

Idaho was named the worst state for physicians to practice twice in the past five years by Medscape's Best and Worst Places to Practice reports from 2019-24.
The annual report examines physician compensation, practice conditions and quality of life across the U.S.
Here are the five worst states for physicians to practice over the past five years:
2024:
1. Wisconsin
2. Minnesota
3. North Dakota
4. Hawaii
5. Ohio
2023:
1. Idaho
2. North Dakota
3. Minnesota
4. Wisconsin
5. North Carolina
2022:
1. Idaho
2. Georgia
3. South Dakota
4. Texas
5. Indiana
2021:
1. West Virginia
2. Louisiana
3. New Mexico
4. Nevada
5. Rhode Island
2020:
1. Arizona
2. Mississippi
3. South Carolina
4. Nevada
5. West Virginia
1. Kentucky
2. West Virginia
3. Louisiana
4. Nevada
5. Oklahoma