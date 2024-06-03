5 best states for physicians to practice in the last 5 years 

Idaho was named the worst state for physicians to practice twice in the past five years by Medscape's Best and Worst Places to Practice reports from 2019-24.

The annual report examines physician compensation, practice conditions and quality of life across the U.S.

Here are the five worst states for physicians to practice over the past five years:

2024:

1. Wisconsin

2. Minnesota

3. North Dakota

4. Hawaii

5. Ohio

2023:

1. Idaho

2. North Dakota

3. Minnesota

4. Wisconsin

5. North Carolina

2022:

1. Idaho

2. Georgia

3. South Dakota

4. Texas

5. Indiana

2021:

1. West Virginia

2. Louisiana

3. New Mexico

4. Nevada

5. Rhode Island

2020:

1. Arizona

2. Mississippi

3. South Carolina

4. Nevada

5. West Virginia

2019:

1. Kentucky

2. West Virginia

3. Louisiana

4. Nevada

5. Oklahoma