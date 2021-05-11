5 ASC leaders recognized by Tenet

Five ASC leaders from four ASCs nationwide were awarded by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's national employee recognition program, the company announced May 11.

These four ASCs are affiliates of United Surgical Partners International, Tenet's ambulatory arm.

Here are the five recipients:

1. Caroline Bell of The Outpatient Center of Delray in Delray Beach, Fla.

2. Karin Brown, RN, the clinical director for Center for Advanced Surgery in Gilbert, Ariz.

3. Kaitie Coleman of San Antonio Endoscopy Center.

4. Andreana Martinez and Delia Morrissette of Metro Surgery Center in Peoria, Ariz.

