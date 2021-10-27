40 ASCs hiring administrators

Here's a roundup of ASCs hiring administrators, using LinkedIn's Job Search tool and Indeed.

This is not a comprehensive list. If you'd like to add a job listing, please contact pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based Amsurg is seeking administrators for:

North Metro Surgery Center in Blaine, Minn. Learn more.

Eastern Massachusetts Surgery Center in Norwood, Mass. Learn more.

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Associates in Rockville, Md. Learn more.

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is hiring administrators for:

3. USPI is hiring administrators for:

4. A ValueHealth ASC in Wichita Falls, Texas, is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

5. Intermountain Healthcare is hiring an ASC administrator in St. George, Utah. Learn more.

6. Palos Surgicenter in Palos Heights, Ill., is seeking an administrator. Learn more.

7. An unspecified center in Chicago is seeking an administrator. Learn more.

8. Crestview Hills Surgery Center in Fort Mitchell, Ky., is seeking an administrator. Learn more.

9. EyeHealth Northwest in Portland, Ore., is seeking an ASC administrator. Learn more.

10. An unspecified ASC in Suffolk, Va., that performs 300 procedures monthly is seeking an administrator. Learn more.