40 ASCs hiring administrators

Here's a roundup of ASCs hiring administrators, using LinkedIn's Job Search tool and Indeed.
1. Nashville, Tenn.-based Amsurg is seeking administrators for:
- North Metro Surgery Center in Blaine, Minn. Learn more.
- Eastern Massachusetts Surgery Center in Norwood, Mass. Learn more.
- Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Associates in Rockville, Md. Learn more.
2. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is hiring administrators for:
- Sahara Surgery Center in Las Vegas. Learn more.
- New Port Richey Surgery Center in Trinity Fla. Learn more.
- Surgery Center of Aventura (Fla.). Learn more.
- Reston (Va.) Surgery Center. Learn more.
- Medical City Ambulatory Surgery Center of Dallas. Learn more.
- Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Ambulatory Surgery Center. Learn more.
- Houston Metro Urology Surgical Center. Learn more.
- An unspecified center in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Learn more.
- An unspecified center in Aurora, Colo. Learn more.
- Red Rock Surgery Center in Golden, Colo. Learn more.
- An unspecified center in Wichita, Kan. Learn more.
3. USPI is hiring administrators for:
- An unspecified center in Greensboro, N.C. Learn more.
- Surgery Center of Fort Lauderdale in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. Learn more.
- Baylor Surgicare at Mansfield (Texas). Learn more.
- SurgCenter of Deer Valley in Phoenix. Learn more.
- SurgCenter Northeast in St. Petersburg, Fla. Learn more.
- An unspecified center in Pleasanton, Calif. Learn more.
- Baylor Scott & White Surgicare at Plano (Texas). Learn more.
- Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Texas Medical Center in Houston. Learn more.
- Doctor’s United Surgery Center in Houston. Learn more.
- Patient Partners Surgery Center in Gallatin, Tenn. Learn more.
- Flatirons Surgery Center in Louisville (Colo.). Learn more.
- Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare Fort Worth (Texas). Learn more.
- AdventHealth Surgery Center Wellswood in Tampa, Fla. Learn more.
- Camp Lowell Surgery Center in Tucson, Ariz. Learn more.
- South County Outpatient Endoscopy Services in St. Louis. Learn more
- North Haven (Conn.) Surgery Center. Learn more.
- Berkshire Eye Surgery Center in Wyomissing, Pa. Learn more.
- Manchester Surgery Center in Des Peres, Mo. Learn more.
- Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Pinecroft in The Woodlands, Texas. Learn more.
4. A ValueHealth ASC in Wichita Falls, Texas, is hiring an administrator. Learn more.
5. Intermountain Healthcare is hiring an ASC administrator in St. George, Utah. Learn more.
6. Palos Surgicenter in Palos Heights, Ill., is seeking an administrator. Learn more.
7. An unspecified center in Chicago is seeking an administrator. Learn more.
8. Crestview Hills Surgery Center in Fort Mitchell, Ky., is seeking an administrator. Learn more.
9. EyeHealth Northwest in Portland, Ore., is seeking an ASC administrator. Learn more.
10. An unspecified ASC in Suffolk, Va., that performs 300 procedures monthly is seeking an administrator. Learn more.