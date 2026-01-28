4 ASC leaders in the headlines

By: Francesca Mathewes

Here are four ASC leadership moves since Jan. 1, 2025, as reported by Becker’s:

1. Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health named Warren Moore as president and chief operating officer Jan. 20. 

2. Dallas-based VMG Health named Wes Champion as CEO. He succeeds Cyndy Carr, PhD, who served VMG Health for seven years in multiple leadership roles, including most recently as CEO. 

3. Surgical supply manufacturer Aspen Surgical tapped Jørgen Hansen as its new CEO.

4. Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners named Mark Langston as CEO, effective Jan. 5. Mr. Langston previously served as chief development officer at Compass, which partners with physicians and health systems to develop ASCs. He succeeds DJ Hill, who will remain actively involved as board chair.

