VMG Health taps West Champion as CEO

Dallas-based VMG Health has named Wes Champion as CEO.

According to a Jan. 13 news release, Mr. Champion brings more than 35 years of healthcare consulting and technology leadership experience to the role. He previously served as CEO of Kaufman Hall, a healthcare and higher education consulting firm. He also served in leadership positions at Premier, Accenture, and Cap Gemini Ernst & Young.

He succeeds Cyndy Carr, PhD, who served VMG Health for seven years in multiple leadership roles, including most recently as CEO.