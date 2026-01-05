Compass Surgical names CEO 

Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners named Mark Langston as CEO, effective Jan. 5.

Mr. Langston previously served as chief development officer at Compass, which partners with physicians and health systems to develop ASCs. He succeeds DJ Hill, who will remain actively involved as board chair, according to a Jan. 5 press release.

The transition was part of a planned succession as the company pursues ASC growth and new health system partnerships in 2026 and beyond.

Mr. Langston said his focus as CEO will be to build teams and systems that support disciplined growth and strong care delivery at the local level.