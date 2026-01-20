Inspira Health taps new president, COO

Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health has named Warren Moore as president and chief operating officer.

According to a Jan. 20 news release, Mr. Moore will oversee operations across the system’s hospitals, health centers and outpatient locations. He will also focus on strategic partnerships aimed at improving access to care and strengthening clinical services throughout South Jersey.

Mr. Moore previously served as executive vice president and COO at Inspira Health. Inspira’s network includes nine multi-specialty facilities throughout southern New Jersey.