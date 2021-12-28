150+ ASC administrators to know

Here are 154 administrators to know:

If you'd like to recommend an administrator, please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Tracy Helmer, BSN, RN, is the administrator of Seven Hills ASC in Las Vegas, a multispecialty ASC with a catheterization lab.

2. Trudy Wiig, RN, is the administrator of Los Angeles-based Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center, an affiliate of Cedars Sinai, where she has served for over two years.

3. Christina Holloway, RN, is the administrator of Ambulatory Surgery Center of Bala Cynwyd (Pa.).

4. Valerie Thiele, RN, CASC, is the administrator of Madison Street Surgery Center in Denver, Colo., where she has served for 10 years.

5. David Horace is administrator and owner of Bel-Clair Surgical Center in Belleville, Ill., where he has served for more than 28 years.

6. Stefanie Moertz is administrator for Los Angeles-based DOCS Surgical Hospital, where she has served for more than five years.

7. Jed LaPlante is administrator of Center for Special Surgery in Fargo, N.D., where he has served for more than six years.

8. Suzanne Corwin, RN, BSN, is the administrator of Novant Health Brunswick Endoscopy Center in Supply, N.C., Brunswick County's first freestanding outpatient endoscopy center.

9. Ashlie Cramer, RN, is the clinical administrator of Lakewood Ranch Surgical Suites in Sarasota, Fla., which offers minimally invasive, robotic and open procedures.

10. Ramona Robinson is administrator of Tresanti Surgical Center in San Ramon, Calif., which is accredited by the Accreditation Association of Ambulatory Health Care.

11. Scott Smallwood is the administrator of Bend (Ore.) Surgery Center.

12. Anthony Molchany is the CEO of Mercer County Surgery Center in Lawrenceville, N.J., where he has served for nine years.

13. Sandy Berreth, RN, CASC, is administrator of Foothill Surgery Center at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, Calif., where she has served for more than four years.

14. Terri Gatton, RN, CASC, CNOR, is administrator of the Andrews Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center in Gulf Breeze, Fla., where she has served for 13 years.

15. Claudette Fox is administrator of Short Hills Surgery Center in Millburn, N.J. Short Hills offers orthopedics, spinal care, general surgery, ENT, gynecology, urology, pain management, podiatry and retinal surgery, among other services.

16. Alfonso del Granado, MBA, CASC, is administrator of Covenant High Plains Surgery Center in Lubbock, Texas, where he has served for more than a year. THe center is accredited by the AAAHC and recently received accreditation by the Metabolic Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program.

17. Kathy Ciminera is administrator at Fellowship Surgical Center in Mount Lauren, Pa., where she has served for more than six years.

18. Suzi Cunningham is the administrator of Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center in Redlands, Calif.

19. Tammy Stanfield, BSN, RN, is administrator and director of nursing at Conroe, Texas-based North Pines Surgery Center, where she has served for almost six years.

20. Melinda Cain, RN, BSN, CASC, is administrator of Mount Vernon, Ill.-based Good Samaritan Surgery Center where she focuses on strategies to grow her center, despite its location in a rural community with a small population.

21. Jessica Sorsby is administrator of Pensacola-based North Florida Surgical Center. In her tenure since July 2020, she has revamped the facility’s infrastructure through cost-saving measures and revenue-generating projects.

22. Lori Tamburo Martini, CASC, is administrator of Specialty Orthopedic Group Surgery Center in Tupelo, Miss.

23. Jimmie Williams, RN, is administrator of Nacogdoches (Texas) Surgery Center. The multispecialty center's offerings include orthopedic surgery, pain management, plastic surgery and podiatry.

24. Rebecca Hernandez is administrator of Chino (Calif.) Vascular and Surgery Center, which opened in October 2020. The center has secured CMS status and accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

25. Girard Bullaro is administrator of McKinney, Texas-based Wellness ASC.

26. Maria Alvarado is administrator of Same Day Surgery Center in Edison, N.J., a United Surgical Partners International affiliate. She recently was elected to the New Jersey Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers' board of directors.

27. Ed Downs, RN, is the regional administrator of Northwest Surgery Center Red Oak in Houston and the Memorial Hermann Surgery Center in Conroe, Texas.

28. Liz Fritts is administrator of Nashua (N.H.) Ambulatory Surgery Center, where she has served for more than five years. Her center recently was accredited by the AAAHC and now is fully owned by Nashua-based Southern New Hampshire Health.

29. Ashley Eli is administrator of the Medical City Surgery Center Las Colinas in Irving, Texas. Her center recently received the Kershner QI Award, which recognizes centers that have made improvements at their facilities.

30. Amanda Hawkins, BSN, RN, is administrator of the Surgery Center of Charleston (S.C.), where she has served since 2010. She is also the treasurer of the ASCA.

31. Celia Smith, BSN, RN, is administrator of Houston Premier Surgery Center in the Villages, where she has served for since July 2020. Before that, she worked as Surgical Care Affiliates' regional clinical quality leader.

32. Crystal Livingston, MSN, RN, is administrator of physician-owned Doctors Outpatient Surgery Center in Lincoln, Neb. Her center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Ambulatory Health Care accreditation.

33. Donna Durden is administrator of Murdock Surgery Center in Port Charlotte, Fla., where she has served for more than 12 years.

34. Robert Lerma is administrator of Blue Springs Surgery Center in Orange City, Fla., which offers ENT, gastroenterology, orthopedic, ophthalmology and pain management services.

35. Ellen Jamason is administrator of San Francisco-based Pacific Vision Surgery Center and CEO of Pacific Vision Foundation. Her foundation recently opened a surgery center to treat underinsured patients.

36. Cherie Whiting, PhD, RN, CASC, is administrator of Lakeshore Surgery Center in Fort Gratiot, Mich., where she has served for more than five years. She also is an award-winning entrepreneur and founder of the Center for Counseling, an outpatient counseling center.

37. Barbara Overbey is administrator of Lake Ridge Ambulatory Surgery Center in Memphis, Tenn., where she has served more than four years.

38. Cindy Young is administrator of Surgery Center of Farmington (Mo.), where she has served since the center opened in 1999. She has been the administrator since 2002. The facility is licensed by the Missouri Department of Health and accredited by the Accreditation Association of Ambulatory Health Care.

39. Krista Vickers, RN, is CEO and administrator of Grossmont Surgery Center in La Mesa, Calif. The center is an affiliate of Surgical Care Affiliates and is accredited by The Joint Commission. The center was featured on Newsweek's list of best ASCs in 2021.

40. Kristie Sudderth, RN, is administrator of Spokane, Wash.-based Columbia Surgery Center, where she has served 14 years.

41. Benita Tapia, RN, is administrator of Beverly Hills, Calif.-based 90210 Surgery Medical Center, ranked one of Newsweek's top 10 ASCs of 2021.

42. Chris Washick, RN, CASC, is administrator of Triangle Orthopaedics Surgery Center in Raleigh, N.C., where she has served for more than five years. Her center recently received the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care's Advanced Orthopaedic Certification.

43. Zachary Welch is administrator of Raleigh, N.C.-based Wake Orthopaedics, where he has served for more than eight years.

44. Todd Currier, CASC, is administrator of Bend (Ore.) Surgery Center.

45. Andrew Lovewell is administrator of Surgical Center at Columbia (Mo.) Orthopaedic Group, one of Newsweek's top 10 ASCs in 2021.

46. Kaycee Clary, CASC, is administrator of OrthoArizona Surgery Center in Gilbert, a USPI ASC, where she has served since 2018.

47. Tracy Hoeft-Hoffman, MSN, RN, is administrator of Heartland Surgery Center in Kearney, Neb., where she has served for more than five years. The center was ranked among Newsweek's top 10 ASCs of 2021.

48. Lynn Winter, BSN, RN, is nurse administrator of Advanced Surgical Care of St. Louis in Florissant, Mo., where she has served for more than 17 years. The center is accredited by The Joint Commission.

49. Shane Ricks is administrator at Millennium Surgery Center in Meridian, Idaho, where he has served for more than 15 years. He was executive director of the Idaho ASC Association for more than two years.

50. Joseph D'Agostino is administrator of Advanced Surgery Center-Perimeter in Sandy Springs, Ga., a freestanding multispecialty center.

51. Meredith Warf is a sports medicine specialist and administrator of Jackson-based Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center's surgery center, where she's served 13 years.

52. Crystal Aigner, BSN, RN, has served as administrator of Surgical Suites of Coastal Virginia in Williamsburg since 2019. Previously, she was administrator of USPI's St. Mary's ASC near Richmond, Va., eight years.

53. Sandra Berreth, BSN, RN, is administrator of Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Foothill Surgery Center at Sansum Clinic. She has also served on the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care for almost 13 years.

54. Marie Yarborough, CASC, is administrator of Skyway Surgery Center in Chico, Calif. Before that, she was administrator for the Surgery Center of Silverdale (Wash.), Admiralty Surgery Center in Marina Del Rey, Calif., and Tarzana, Calif.-based Mount Sinai Surgery Center.

55. Lisa Weindel, BSN, RN, is administrator of St. Louis-based Center for Urologic Surgery, where she has served for more than three years.

56. Lynne Mercadante is administrator of the Cardiac and Vascular Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center and Cath Lab in Gainesville, Fla.

57. Debbie Smith is administrator of Waco-based Heart of Texas Surgery Center and Cath Lab, where she has served more than five years.

58. Leasa Hermanson, MSN, RN, CASC, is administrator of the Ambulatory Care Center in Vineland, N.J., where she has served for more than 10 years.

59. Susan Bianco, BSN, RN, is administrator of Big Creek Surgery Center at Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, where she has served for nearly five years.

60. Jean Dunaway, RN, is administrator of Effingham (Ill.) Ambulatory Surgery Center, a United Surgical Partners International affiliate accredited by the AAAHC.

61. Raghu Reddy is chief administrative officer at Cumberland-based SurgCenter of Western Maryland, where he has served for more than 10 years.

62. Romona Matherne is administrator of Arkansas Valley Surgery Center in Canon Valley, Colo., where she has served for more than 16 years. She also is secretary of the Colorado Ambulatory Surgery Center board of directors.

63. Gregory DeConciliis is administrator of Boston Out-Patient Surgical Suites in Waltham, Mass, a multispecialty center that opened in July 2004. Mr. DeConciliis has served there since its inception. He is also the president of the Massachusetts Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

64. Andrew Weiss is administrator and assistant vice president of Vorhees, N.J.-based Summit Surgical Center. He's also president of the Board of Ambulatory Surgery Certification in Alexandria, Va.

65. Beverly Baker is the administrator of Symbion-affiliated Timberlake Surgery Center in Chesterfield, Mo., where she has served for 14 years. She is also on the board of directors for the Missouri Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

66. Tami Robinson, MSN, RN, is administrator and director of nursing for Unity Surgical Center in Lafayette, Ind., where she has served for more than 20 years. Unity Surgical Center was voted Indiana's No. 1 ASC in Newsweek's listing of top ASCs.

67. Sandy Stillman-Alvin joined Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners as an executive administrator in July 2020.

68. Amy Allard, BSN, RN, has served as an administrator at Ramsey, N.J.-based Ramapo Valley Surgical Center for 16 years.

69. Anne Remm has served as administrator of Omaha, Neb.-based Miracle Hills Surgery Center for more than 12 years.

70. Matthew Ewasko is an administrator of Physicians Alliance Surgery Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

71. Karen Albright is the nurse administrator of Riva Road Surgical Center in Annapolis, Md.

72. Boris Tripolski is the administrator of AAAHC-accredited Universal Care Surgery Center in North Hollywood, Calif., where he has served for five years.

73. Will Bozlee, RN, BSN, is clinical director of Peak Surgery Center of Avondale/Surprise in Arizona, where he has served for a year.

74. Aby Morris, RN, is administrator of Union City (Tenn.) Surgery Center.

75. Sean McCallister is administrator of Saltzer Surgery and Gastroenterology Center in Meridian, Idaho, a post he filled in July 2021.

76. Joe Peluso is administrator at Aestique Surgery Center in Greensburg, Pa.

77. Missty Pearson is the RN administrator of Fish Pond Surgery Center in Waco, Texas.

78. Marie Hennigar is administrative director of Valley Pain Center in Merion Station, Pa.

79. Lianne McDowell, CASC, is CEO and administrator of South Portland Surgical Center in Tualatin, Ore.

80. Ashley Karathanasis, CASC, is the administrator of Lexington (Ken.) Clinic, where she has served nearly 14 years.

81. Matthew Solis is director of Downtown Surgery Center in Orlando, Fla., where he has served since June 2020.

82. Cindy Schuetz, RN, is administrator of Naples, Fla.-based Seaside Surgery Center, where she has served since March 2015.

83. Brooke Day is administrator of Tinley Woods Surgery Center in Tinley Park, Ill., serving since June 2021. She was administrator of Hastings (Neb.) Surgical Center for more than nine years and president of the Nebraska Association of Independent Ambulatory Centers for nearly three years.

84. Gabriel Figueroa, CASC, is administrator of Manhattan Reproductive Surgery Center in New York City, the first standalone ASC in the state of New York focused solely on reproductive surgery.

85. Jose Rivera-Gonzalez is administrator of TriCounty Heart Institute in the Villages, Fla., where he has served more than five years.

86. Rosemary Blanch is the nurse administrator of Magnolia Surgery Center in Westminster, Calif., where she has served for more than six years.

87. Lawrence Parrish is administrator of Illinois Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Surgery Center in Morton Grove, where he has served for nearly 16 years.

88. Carla Lauenstein, RN, is administrator of Southwest Lincoln (Neb.) Surgery Center, where she has served for more than 10 years.

89. Karen Wood is the administrator of both the Advanced Pain Management Center and Cedar Hills Surgery Center in Portland, Ore.

90. Amanda Sosnosky is administrator of Bellin Orthopedic Surgery Center in Bellevue, Wis. She also serves on the Association of Wisconsin Surgery Centers' board of directors.

91. Catherine Retzbach, BSN, RN, is administrator of Memorial Ambulatory Surgery Center in Houston, where she has served for 15 years.

92. Matt Kraemer is the orthopedic service line administrator of Northern Arizona Healthcare in Flagstaff, where he has served for two years.

93. Wendy King, BSN, RN, is director of the Corvallis (Ore.) Clinic Surgery Center.

94. Chris Blackburn is administrator of South Kansas City Surgicenter in Overland Park, Kan., where she has served for more than three years.

95. Georgianne Maxwell is administrator at Surgery Center of Salem County (N.J.), where she has served for more than a year.

96. Ryan Brown is administrator of Lakeside Orthopedic Institute in Lake Havasu City, Ariz.

97. Jessica Hovland, DNP, RN, is the administrative director of ambulatory surgery center at UT Health Austin ASC.

98. Susan Cheek, CASC, is administrator of Dallas Endoscopy Center, where she has served since 2016. She also is CEO of ADEO Healthcare Software.

99. Helen Dickson, RN, is administrator of Premier at Exton (Pa.) Surgery Center, where she has served for more than four years.

100. Craig Gold, PsyD, is administrator of Virginia Center for Eye Surgery in Virginia Beach, where he's served since June 2021.

101. Dominic Vendetta, RN, is administrator of New Jersey Surgery Center in Hamilton Township, where he was hired to develop its outpatient robotic total joint replacement program in June 2021.

102. Michael Dodd is administrator of Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based First Choice Surgery Center, where he has served more than four years.

103. Karen Bewer, BSN, RN, is administrator of Pain Physicians of Wisconsin's Milwaukee and Waukesha locations, where she's served since January 2021.

104. Chuck Strasser is the executive director of Allied Physicians Surgery Center, where he served for 21 years. His center recently received a best practice award for supply chain management.

105. Lianne McDowell is CEO and administrator of South Portland Surgical Center in Tualatin, Ore.

106. Anna Weaver, MSN, RN, is administrator of Brunswick Surgery Center in Leland, N.C., where she has served since August 2020.

107. Heather Self, RN, is administrative director of Embassy Surgery Center in Lancaster, Calif., where she has served since 2019.

108. Michael Powers is administrator of Children's West Surgery Center in Knoxville, Tenn., where he has served more than eight years.

109. Trey Sampson III is administrator of Newport Beach (Calif.) Surgery Center. The center is accredited by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities.

110. Jean Dunaway, RN, CASC, is administrator of the Effingham (Ill.) Surgery Center. She also is president of the Illinois Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

111. Dallas Freyer, RN, CASC, is administrator of Corpus Christi (Texas) Outpatient Surgery, where she has served since 2004, and of Surgicare of Corpus Christi, a United Surgical Partners International affiliate. She also serves as the vice president of the Texas Ambulatory Surgery Center Society.

112. Susan Bianco, RN, is the administrator of Big Creek Surgery Center of Southwest General in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, where she has served for more than four years.

113. Kayla Schneeweiss-Keene, RN, is the administrator of Mann Cataract Surgery Center in Humble, Texas, where she has served for more than two years. She's worked at the center for 12 years, previously serving as the director of nursing and the ASC manager.

114. Jackie McLaughlin, RN, is the administrator of Northwoods Surgery Center in Virginia, Minn., where she has served for four years.

115. Jonathan Dunford is the CEO and administrator of the Premier Surgical Center of Michigan in Clinton Township, a Surgical Care Affiliates ASC, where he has served for seven years. He also serves as co-vice president of the Michigan Ambulatory Surgery Association.

116. Craig Gold, PsyD, is the administrator of Virginia Center for Eye Surgery.

117. Allen Chiou, MD, is the administrator of Unicare Surgery Center in Anaheim, Calif.

118. Leasa Hermanson, MSN, RN, is the administrator of Vineland, N.J.-based Ambulatory Care Center, where she has served for more than 11 years.

119. Lisa Everson, RN, is the administrator of Laser & Eye Surgery in Lacey, Wash. She also serves on the Washington Ambulatory Surgery Center Association's board of directors.

120. Brandon Hollis is the administrator of Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Surgery Center in Franklin.

121. Kelly Rhineberger is the administrator of Bayfront Health's Florida Endoscopy & Surgery Center in Brooksville, Fla., where she has served for nearly 16 years.

122. Jeffrey Flynn, is the COO and administrator of Gramercy Surgery Center in New York City. Newsweek ranked two of the multispecialty Gramercy Surgery Center locations as New York's No. 1 and No. 2 ASCs in 2021.

123. Mary DiMauro is the administrator of Specialty Surgery Center of CNY in Liverpool, N.Y. She also serves as the secretary of the New York State Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

124. Scott Berger is the administrator of Pleasant View Surgery Center in Post Falls, Idaho, where he has served for more than six years. He also serves on the board of directors of the Idaho Ambulatory Surgery Centers Association.

125. Donna Holland is the administrator of Boca Raton (Fla.) Outpatient Surgery and Laser Center, where she has served for more nearly 11 years. Newsweek ranked her center as Florida's No. 1 ASC in 2021.

126. Brandi Cunningham is the administrator of Piedmont Outpatient Surgery Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., where she has served for more than 10 years.

127. Suzanne Biggs, RN, is the administrator and director of nursing of Maplewood (Minn.) Surgery Center. An affiliate of Surgical Care Affiliates, her center was ranked by Newsweek as Minnesota's No. 1 ASC in 2021.

128. Helen Lowenwirth, is the administrator of East Side Endoscopy in New York City, where she has served for nearly 10 years. She also serves as the treasurer of the New York State Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

129. Debbie Murphy is the administrator and CEO of Greensboro (N.C.) Specialty Surgery Center, where she has served for more than 12 years. Her center, an affiliate of SCA, is accredited by the Joint Commission.

130. Cindy Richardson is the clinical director and administrator at Littleton (Colo.) Day Surgery Center. Newsweek ranked her center as Colorado's No. 1 ASC in 2021.

131. Eduardo Tolentino is the administrator of the Outpatient Surgery Center of Central Florida in Wildwood, where he has served since September 2021.

132. Norma Bacon is the administrator of New England Surgery Center in Beverly, Mass., where she has served for more than 11 years. She also serves as the secretary of the Massachusetts Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

133. Aimee Snavely, RN, is the administrator of Clermont (Fla.) Ambulatory Surgical Center, where she has served for more than eight years.

134. Teleatha Mortimer, RN, is the administrator of Bloomington (Ind.) Endoscopy Center, where she has served for more than 22 years. She also is president of the Indiana Federation of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

135. Matthew Ornelas is an administrator at Shields Health Care Group in Boston.

136. Tracey Tylicki, RN, is the administrator of Carolina Coast Surgery Center in Murrells Inlet, S.C. Before joining Carolina Coast, she served as the administrator of a multispecialty surgery center, Frederick (Md.) Surgical Center, for 14 years.

137. John Wheeler, RN, is the administrator of Intracoastal Surgery Center in Melbourne, Fla., where he has served for more than three years.

138. Crystal Aigner, RN, is the administrator of Surgical Suites of Coastal Virginia in Williamsburg, where she has served for more than two years. She also is the vice president and secretary of Virginia Ambulatory Surgery Association.

139. Sarah Paul is the administrator of Dublin (Ohio) Surgery Center, where she has served for more than 11 years. She also serves on the Ohio Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers' board of trustees.

140. Karen Carr is the administrator of Texas Orthopedic Specialists in Grapevine, where she has served for more than eight years.

141. Barry Dison is administrator of Advanced Surgical Care of Baton Rouge, La., where he has served for more than eight years.

142. Wende Dixon, RN, is administrator and clinical director of Mohawk Valley Endoscopy Center in Utica, N.Y. She also serves on the board of directors of the New York State Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

143. Barbara Draves is administrator for The Surgery Center in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, and The Surgery Center Pearl in Cleveland. She also serves as the chair of the Ohio Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

143. Amie Henrichs, RN, is the executive director at UnaSource Surgery Center in Troy, Mich. According to her staff, the center has experienced "tremendous growth" due to Ms. Henrich's "dedication, leadership and innovation."

144. Kim Esteph is administrator of Orthopedic One Surgery Center at Easton (Ohio), where she has served for almost six years. She also is on the Ohio Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers' board of trustees.

145. Katie Carlson, RN, is administrator of Rush SurgiCenter in Chicago, where she has served for more than three years.

146. Guen Kaffenberger is administrator of Danbury (Conn.) Surgical Center, where she has served for more than nine years. Ms. Kaffenberger also is on the board of directors for the Connecticut Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

147. Sean Barnard is administrator of Idaho SurgiCenter in Pocatello, where he has served for almost two years.

148. Melissa Weik is executive administrator of North Pointe Surgery Center in Lancaster, Pa., where she has served for more than 13 years. She also serves as director of the Pennsylvania Ambulatory Surgery Association.

149. JoAnn Vecchio is administrator of Ambulatory Surgery Center of Western New York in Amherst, where she has served for more than 20 years.

150. Eileen O'Brien RN, is administrator of Orthopaedic and Specialty Surgery Center in Danbury, Conn., where she has served for more than two years.

151. Barbara Snow is the administrator of North River Surgery Center in Sherwood, Ark. She also serves as the vice president of the Arkansas Ambulatory Surgery Association.

152. Joleen Harrison is the administrator of Grand Valley Surgical Center in Grand Junction, Colo., where she has served since June 2021.

153. Merle Smith is the administrator of Pueblo (Colo.) Surgery Center, where she has served for more than 20 years. She also serves on the Colorado Ambulatory Surgery Center board of directors.

154. Claudette Fox, BSN, RN, is administrator and COO at Short Hills Surgery Center in Millburn, N.J., where she has served for more than 13 years.









