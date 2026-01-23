Why clinical leadership is a must for ASC success

As more independent and physician-owned ASCs shift toward new, complex ownership models involving hospitals, management services organizations and corporate stakeholders, the makeup of their leadership teams is also poised for transformation.

Three ASC leaders recently joined Becker’s to discuss how ASC success hinges on clinical leadership.

Editor’s note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: How does having clinicians in executive leadership roles change decision-making around growth, quality and culture in ASCs?

Geoffrey Hibbert, BSN, RN. Administrator Trinity Surgery Center (Greenville, S.C.):

It is very important to have a clinician in executive leadership! Growth is usually a heavy focus of the CFO and operating board, but even then, clinicians have a unique view of things that can help stave off mistakes. Culture comes from the top down, and if you don’t have a patient- focused, patient safety culture in leadership, then this will result in a constant battle between clinicians and leadership.

James Holland. President and CEO, Johns Hopkins Health Plans: When clinicians hold executive leadership roles, decision-making in ASCs is grounded in clinical appropriateness and patient outcomes, bringing greater discipline to growth while protecting quality and safety. Clinician leaders help ensure ASCs are used for the right procedures and patients, which improves efficiency, enhances the patient experience, and drives meaningful cost savings without compromising care.

At Johns Hopkins Health Plans, we see clinician leadership as essential to aligning ASC and other site-of-care strategies with value-based care. By connecting real-world clinical practice to operational and financial decisions, clinician executives strengthen collaboration between payers and providers, build trust with frontline teams, and foster a culture where growth, quality, and affordability reinforce one another. This ultimately delivers better outcomes for members and patients.

Jennifer Pagan, RN. Administrator of Heritage One Day Surgery Center (North Syracuse, N.Y.): I believe it is important to not only have clinicians in executive leadership roles, but also have that clinician be a person who has worked the floor in the past or in a similar setting. This gives an insight that cannot be learned or taught. You can better lead your team when you have experienced what they do day to day and what hurdles face each team. I feel strongly that employees respect a leader who is actively working with them and takes the time to learn from them in their roles. Being involved and knowing what your team needs is essential in decision-making, quality and understanding culture in an ASC.