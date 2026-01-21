The ‘rising tide’ that will define ASCs in 2026

The increased use of AI agents, advancements in robotic surgery and the rise of orthopedic and spine ASCs are among the most important trends this ASC administrator is following.

Nearly 300 CPT codes being transitioned from the Inpatient Only List will provide a boost for ASC volumes and revenues, as well as expanding access to care for patients.

David Orskey, an administrator at Raleigh (N.C.) Neurosurgical and Spine Surgery Center, recently connected with Becker’s to share the biggest industry developments for 2026.

Note: This response was lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: What do you believe will be the defining trends/themes for the ASC industry in 2026?

David Orskey: The use of AI agents in business office operations. AI software that follows your policies and procedures and directs AI agents in denial follow-up, collections, insurance verification, KPI improvement, reduction in FTEs and benefit expense. This is something all my peers are discussing during coffee talk, and AI vendor calls are increasing.

Robotic surgery, second-generation spine/orthopedic robotic systems with AI that increase accuracy and overall healthcare spend on these systems. I tend to link the growth of robotic surgery to generational change in surgeons and healthcare leadership. In addition, patients are increasingly asking about robotic surgery and if it will be used in their surgical case. We just need the payers to recognize the value and pay for it.

Rising tide lifts all ships, with 276 Medicare CPT’s transitioning from inpatient only list to outpatient, orthopedic and spine centric ASCs will see volume and revenue growth. This has been celebrated by our partners, knowing that they will be able to bring additional patients to their center where they are in control of the quality, safety and satisfaction. Patients are extremely happy to have their surgery at a surgery center that provides them with a feel of boutique care.