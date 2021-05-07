15 US medical groups with the most physicians

Definitive Healthcare tracks the number of physicians in medical group practices across the U.S.

Here are the 15 groups with the most physicians:



1. The Permanente Medical Group: 10,007

2. Southern California Permanente Medical Group: 9,584

3. HealthCare Partners IPA: 5,029

4. Mayo Clinic Physicians: 4,690

5. Ascension Medical Group: 4,244

6. Hill Physicians Medical Group: 3,677

7. North Shore Health & Hyperbarics: 3,580

8. Northwell Health Physician Partners: 3,530

9. Cleveland Clinic: 3,302

10. Mount Sinai Doctors: 3,23

11. Brown & Toland Physicians: 3,243

12. Beaumont Medical Group: 2,921

13. Texas Health Physicians Group: 2,731

14. NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group: 2,620

15. Massachusetts General Physicians Organization: 2,602

