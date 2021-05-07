15 US medical groups with the most physicians
Definitive Healthcare tracks the number of physicians in medical group practices across the U.S.
Here are the 15 groups with the most physicians:
1. The Permanente Medical Group: 10,007
2. Southern California Permanente Medical Group: 9,584
3. HealthCare Partners IPA: 5,029
4. Mayo Clinic Physicians: 4,690
5. Ascension Medical Group: 4,244
6. Hill Physicians Medical Group: 3,677
7. North Shore Health & Hyperbarics: 3,580
8. Northwell Health Physician Partners: 3,530
9. Cleveland Clinic: 3,302
10. Mount Sinai Doctors: 3,23
11. Brown & Toland Physicians: 3,243
12. Beaumont Medical Group: 2,921
13. Texas Health Physicians Group: 2,731
14. NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group: 2,620
15. Massachusetts General Physicians Organization: 2,602
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.