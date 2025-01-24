100+ physician pay stats to know

Salary and compensation varies for physicians, depending on the region, specialty and more.

Here are more than 100 statistics and figures on physician pay from Physician Thrive's 2024 compensation report and Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2024."

The top 10 states with the highest median salaries

Wisconsin: $397,000

Indiana: $372,000

Georgia: $363,000

Connecticut: $362,000

Missouri: $361,000

New Jersey: $360,000

South Carolina: $360,000

Florida: $359,000

California: $358,000

Michigan: $356,000

The 10 metro areas with the highest salaries

Charlotte, N.C.: $430,890

St. Louis: $426,370

Oklahoma City: $425,096

San Jose, Calif.: $418,600

Minneapolis: $425,634

Sacramento: $425,059

Phoenix: $422,735

Indianapolis: $419,359

Salt Lake City: $408,044

Atlanta: $407,863

The 10 metro areas with the lowest salaries

Washington, D.C.: $342,139

Baltimore: $346,260

Boston: $347,553

San Antonio: $347,692

Raleigh, N.C.: $351,732

Providence, R.I.: $354,342

Virginia Beach, Va.: $354,587

Denver: $357,010

Philadelphia: $358,443

Birmingham, Ala.: $361,463

Median salaries for 30 physician specialties

Neurosurgery: $788,000

Thoracic surgery: $707,000

Orthopedic surgery: $624,000

Plastic surgery: $571,000

Vascular surgery: $558,000

Oral and maxillofacial surgery: $557,000

Radiation oncology: $547,000

Cardiology: $544,000

Urology: $506,000

Radiology: $504,000

Ophthalmology: $388,000

Pulmonology: $378,000

Emergency medicine: $352,000

Pathology: $339,000

OB/GYN: $337,000

Neurology: $313,000

Nephrology: $312,000

Psychiatry: $309,000

Physiatry (PM&R): $306,000

Rheumatology: $299,000

Internal medicine: $294,000

Pediatric emergency medicine: $288,000

Infectious disease: $288,000

Endocrinology: $276,000

Preventive medicine: $275,000

Geriatrics: $275,000

Family medicine: $255,000

Pediatrics: $243,000

Peds infectious disease: $221,000

Peds endocrinology: $218,000

Top 11 average incentive bonuses by specialty

Orthopedics/orthopedic surgery: $134,000

Cardiology: $88,000

Radiology: $80,000

General surgery: $75,000

Anesthesiology: $68,000

OB/GYN: $57,000

Emergency medicine $37,000

Psychiatry: $37,000

Family medicine: $34,000

Internal medicine: $33,000

Pediatrics: $31,000

23 specialties who gained pay

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 11% increase

Neurology: 10% increase

Nephrology: 9% increase

Allergy and immunology: 9% increase

Dermatology: 8% increase

Pathology: 8% increase

Emergency medicine: 8% increase

Family medicine: 6% increase

Ophthalmology: 6% increase

Anesthesiology: 5% increase

Public health and preventive medicine: 5% increase

Pulmonary medicine: 5% increase

Psychiatry: 5% increase

OB/GYN: 4% increase

Pediatrics: 4% increase

Cardiology: 3% increase

Radiology: 3% increase

Internal medicine: 3% increase

General surgery: 3% increase

Gastroenterology: 2% increase

Urology: 2% increase

Rheumatology: 2% increase

Oncology: Less than 1% increase

Six specialties who lost pay

Plastic surgery: 13% decrease

Otolaryngology: 5% decrease

Diabetes and endocrinology: 4% decrease

Orthopedics: 3% decrease

Infectious diseases: 1% decrease

Critical care: 1% decrease

Physician earnings across nine regions