Here are more than 100 administrators to know.

If you'd like to recommend an administrator, please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Tracy Helmer, BSN, RN, is the administrator of Seven Hills ASC in Las Vegas, a multispecialty ASC with a catheterization lab.

2. Trudy Wiig, RN, is the administrator of Los Angeles-based Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center, an affiliate of Cedars Sinai, where she has served for over two years.

3. Christina Holloway, RN, is the administrator of Ambulatory Surgery Center of Bala Cynwyd (Pa.).

4. Valerie Thiele, RN, CASC, is the administrator of Madison Street Surgery Center in Denver, Colo., where she has served for 10 years.

5. David Horace is the administrator and owner of Bel-Clair Surgical Center in Belleville, Ill., where he has served for more than 28 years.

6. Stefanie Moertz is the administrator for Los Angeles-based DOCS Surgical Hospital, where she has served for more than five years.

7. Jed LaPlante is the administrator of Center for Special Surgery in Fargo, N.D., where he has served for more than six years.

8. Suzanne Corwin, RN, BSN, is the administrator of Novant Health Brunswick Endoscopy Center in Supply, N.C., Brunswick County's first freestanding outpatient endoscopy center.

9. Ashlie Cramer, RN, is the clinical administrator of Lakewood Ranch Surgical Suites in Sarasota, Fla., which offers minimally invasive, robotic and open procedures.

10. Ramona Robinson is the administrator of Tresanti Surgical Center in San Ramon, Calif., which is accredited by the Accreditation Association of Ambulatory Health Care.

11. Scott Smallwood is the administrator of Bend (Ore.) Surgery Center.

12. Anthony Molchany is the CEO of Mercer County Surgery Center in Lawrenceville, N.J., where he has served for nine years. Under his leadership, the center opened a 15,000-square-foot facility and initiated an outpatient joint replacement and spine program.

13. Sandy Berreth, RN, CASC, is the administrator of Foothill Surgery Center at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, Calif., where she has served for more than four years. She has also served as an Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health CareMedicare surveyor for more than 12 years, according to her LinkedIn.

14. Terri Gatton, RN, CASC, CNOR, is the administrator of the Andrews Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center in Gulf Breeze, Fla., where she has served for 13 years. She is a national speaker for Association of periOperative Registered Nurses and The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

15. Claudette Fox is the administrator of Short Hills Surgery Center in Millburn, N.J. Short Hills offers orthopedics, spinal care, general surgery, ENT, gynecology, urology, pain management, podiatry and retinal surgery, among other services.

16. Alfonso del Granado, MBA, CASC, is the administrator of Covenant High Plains Surgery Center in Lubbock, Texas, where he has served for more than a year. His center is accredited by the AAAHC and recently received accreditation by the Metabolic Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program.

17. Donald Lenz is the administrator of Eye Surgery Center of New Albany (Ind.), where he has served for three years.

18. Suzi Cunningham is the administrator of Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center in Redlands, Calif.

19. Tammy Stanfield, BSN, RN, is the administrator and director of nursing at Conroe, Texas-based North Pines Surgery Center, where she has served for almost six years.

20. Melinda Cain, RN, BSN, CASC, is the administrator of Mt. Vernon, Ill.-based Good Samaritan Surgery Center. She is currently focusing on strategies to grow her center, despite its location in a rural community with a smaller population.

21. Jessica Sorsby is the administrator of Pensacola-based North Florida Surgical Center. In her short tenure, Ms. Sorsby already has revamped the facility’s infrastructure through cost-saving measures and revenue-generating projects, leading to what colleagues call a "revitalization of the center."

22. Lori Tamburo Martini, CASC, is the administrator of Specialty Orthopedic Group Surgery Center in Tupelo, Miss. Her center reportedly is the only privately owned orthopedic ASC in north Mississippi.

23. Jimmie Williams, RN, is the administrator of Nacogdoches (Texas) Surgery Center. The multispecialty center's offerings include orthopedic surgery, pain management, plastic surgery and podiatry.

24. Rebecca Hernandez is the administrator for Chino (Calif.) Vascular and Surgery Center, which opened in October 2020. The center recently secured CMS status and accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

25. Girard Bullaro is the administrator of McKinney, Texas-based Wellness ASC.

26. Maria Alvarado is the administrator of Same Day Surgery Center in Edison, N.J., a United Surgical Partners International affiliate. She recently was elected to the New Jersey Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers' board of directors.

27. Ed Downs, RN, is the regional administrator for Northwest Surgery Center Red Oak in Houston and the Memorial Hermann Surgery Center in Conroe, Texas.

28. Liz Fritts is the administrator for Nashua (N.H.) Ambulatory Surgery Center, where she has served for more than five years. Her center recently was accredited by the AAAHC and now is fully owned by Nashua-based Southern New Hampshire Health.

29. Ashley Eli is the administrator for the Medical City Surgery Center Las Colinas in Irving, Texas. Her center recently received the Kershner QI Award, which recognizes centers that have made improvements at their facilities.

30. Amanda Hawkins, BSN, RN, is the administrator of The Surgery Center of Charleston (S.C.), where she has served since 2010. She recently was elected treasurer of the ASCA.

31. Celia Smith, BSN, RN, is the administrator of Houston Premier Surgery Center in the Villages, where she has served for almost a year. Before that, she worked as Surgical Care Affiliates' regional clinical quality leader.

32. Crystal Livingston, MSN, RN, is the administrator of physician-owned Doctors Outpatient Surgery Center in Lincoln, Neb. Her center has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation.

33. Donna Durden is the administrator of Murdock Surgery Center in Port Charlotte, Fla., where she has served for almost 12 years. Under her leadership, her center has grown significantly post-pandemic, she told Becker's ASC Review.

34. Robert Lerma is the administrator of Blue Springs Surgery Center in Orange City, Fla. His center offers ENT, gastroenterology, orthopedic, ophthalmology and pain management services.

35. Ellen Jamason is the administrator of San Francisco-based Pacific Vision Surgery Center and CEO of Pacific Vision Foundation. Her foundation recently opened a surgery center to treat underinsured patients.

36. Cherie Whiting, PhD, RN, is the administrator of Lakeshore Surgery Center in Fort Gratiot, Mich., where she has served for five years. She also is an award-winning entrepreneur and the founder of The Center for Counseling, an outpatient counseling center.

37. Barbara Overby is the administrator of Lake Ridge Ambulatory Surgery Center in Memphis, Tenn., where she has served for four years, according to her LinkedIn.

38. Cindy Young is the administrator at Surgery Center of Farmington (Mo.), where she has served since the center opened in 1999. The facility is licensed by the State of Missouri Department of Health and accredited by the Accreditation Association of Ambulatory Health Care.

39. Krista Vickers, RN, is the CEO and administrator of Grossmont Surgery Center in La Mesa, Calif. The center is an affiliate of Surgical Care Affiliates and is accredited by The Joint Commission. The center was also featured on Newsweek's list of best ASCs in 2021.

40. Kristie Sudderth, RN, is the administrator of Spokane, Wash.-based Columbia Surgery Center, where she has served for over 13 years, according to her LinkedIn.

41. Benita Tapia, RN, is the administrator of Beverly Hills, Calif.-based 90210 Surgery Medical Center, which was ranked in Newsweek's top 10 ASCs of 2021.

42. Chris Washick, RN, is the administrator of Triangle Orthopaedics Surgery Center in Raleigh, N.C., where she has served for five years. Her center recently received the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care's Advanced Orthopaedic Certification.

43. Zachary Welch is the administrator for Raleigh, N.C.-based Wake Orthopaedics, where he has served for eight years.

44. Todd Currier is the administrator for Bozeman (Mont.) Outpatient Surgery Center, an affiliate of United Surgical Partners International. He also serves as the president of Wyoming ASC Association, where he has served for almost a decade, according to his LinkedIn.

45. Andrew Lovewell, the administrator for Surgical Center at Columbia (Mo.) Orthopaedic Group, was a key player in the ASC's success throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. His center was ranked in Newsweek's top 10 ASCs of 2021.

46. Kaycee Clary is an administrator for OrthoArizona Surgery Center in Gilbert, a USPI ASC, where she has served since 2018, according to her LinkedIn. Before that, she was the administrator of USPI's United Pacific Surgery Center in Anaheim, Calif.

47. Tracy Hoeft-Hoffman, MSN, RN, is the administrator for Heartland Surgery Center in Kearney, Neb., where she has served for four years. The center was ranked in Newsweek's top 10 ASCs of 2021.

48. Lynn Winter, BSN, RN, is the nurse administrator for the Advanced Surgical Center of St. Louis in Florissant, Mo., where she has served for 17 years, according to her LinkedIn. The center is accredited by the Joint Commission.

49. Shane Ricks is the administrator at Millennium Surgery Center in Meridian, Idaho, where he has served for 14 years, according to his LinkedIn. Mr. Ricks has also served as the executive director for the Idaho ASC Association for two years.

50. Taylor Burnett is the administrator of The Plastic Surgical Center of Mississippi in Flowood, where she has served for 18 years. She also has served as president of the Mississippi ASC Association for 12 years, according to her LinkedIn.

51. Meredith Warf is a sports medicine specialist and the administrator of Jackson-based Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center, where she's served for 12 years.

52. Crystal Aigner, BSN, RN, is the administrator of Surgical Suites of Coastal Virginia in Williamsburg with more than 10 years of experience. She helped open Surgical Suites of Coastal Virginia alongside joint-venture partner Sentara Healthcare and ENT and orthopedic surgeons. She also serves on the board of the Virginia Ambulatory Surgery Association.

53. Sandra Berreth, BSN, RN, is the administrator of Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Foothill Surgery Center at Sansum Clinic. She has also served on the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care for 12 years.

54. Marie Yarborough is the administrator of Skyway Surgery Center in Chico, Calif. Before that, she concurrently served as the administrator for The Surgery Center of Silverdale (Wash.), Admiralty Surgery Center in Marina Del Rey, Calif., and Tarzana, Calif.-based Mount Sinai Surgery Center.

55. Lisa Weindel, BSN, RN, is the administrator of St. Louis-based Center for Urologic Surgery, where she has served for more than three years.

56. Lynne Mercadante is the administrator of The Cardiac and Vascular Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center in Gainesville, Fla.

57. Debbie Smith is the administrator of Waco-based Heart of Texas Surgery Center, where she has served for four years. The center has performed two heart procedures in its ASC, Ms. Smith told Becker's ASC Review in October.

58. Leasa Hermanson, MSN, RN, is the administrator of the Ambulatory Care Center in Vineland, N.J., where she has served for more than 10 years. She manages a three-room multispecialty ASC and works with a clinical team.

59. Susan Bianco, BSN, RN, is an administrator of Big Creek Surgery Center at Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, where she has served for four years. Big Creek Surgery Center offers outpatient services in orthopedics, pain management, podiatry and otolaryngology.

60. Jeany Dunaway, RN, is the administrator of Effingham (Ill.) Ambulatory Surgery Center, a United Surgical Partners International affiliate accredited by the AAAHC. The center features five operating rooms and offers surgical services in general surgery, gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pain management, podiatry and ENT.

61. Raghu Reddy is an executive administrator at Cumberland-based SurgCenter of Western Maryland, where he has served for nine years. He recently spoke about payers' evolving attitudes toward spine and orthopedic surgery during Becker's Orthopedic, Spine + ASC Virtual Event on March 18.

62. Becky Ziegler-Otis is administrator of the Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point (Wis.), where she has served for 13 years. She serves as the facility privacy officer, IT security officer, compliance officer and human resources specialist.

63. Gregory DeConciliis is the administrator of Boston Out-Patient Surgical Suites in Waltham, Mass, a multispecialty center that opened in July 2004. Mr. DeConciliis has served there since its inception. He is also the president of the Massachusetts Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

64. Andrew Weiss is the administrator and assistant vice president of Vorhees, N.J.-based Summit Surgical Center. He's also the current president of the Board of Ambulatory Certification.

65. Beverly Baker is the administrator of Symbion-affiliated Timberlake Surgery Center in Chesterfield, Mo., where she has served for 13 years. She is also on the board of directors for the Missouri Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

66. Tami Robinson, MSN, RN, is the administrator and director of nursing for Unity Surgical Center in Lafayette, Ind., where she has served for 20 years. Unity Surgical Center was voted Indiana's No. 1 ASC in Newsweek's listing of top ASCs.

67. Sandy Stillman-Alvin joined Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners as an executive administrator in July 2020. Ms. Stillman-Alvin joined Compass Surgical Partners with 21 years of experience in healthcare administration.

68. Amy Allard, BSN, RN, has served as an administrator at Ramsey, N.J.-based Ramapo Valley Surgical Center for almost 16 years. The center opened in 2005 and offers ENT, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pain management and podiatry procedures.

69. Anne Remm has served as administrator of Omaha, Neb.-based Miracle Hills Surgery Center for 12 years. Her center is a multispecialty facility that opened in 2003.

70. Matthew Ewasko is an administrator of Physicians Alliance Surgery Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

71. Karen Albright is the nurse administrator of Riva Road Surgical Center in Annapolis, Md. In order to combat staffing shortages, she is focusing on bringing in early career physicians and thinking about succession planning.

72. Boris Tripolski is the administrator of AAAHC-accredited Universal Care Surgery Center in North Hollywood, Calif., where he has served for five years.

73. Will Bozlee, RN, BSN, is the clinical director of Peak Surgery Center of Avondale, where he has served for almost a year. His center recently performed its first atrial fibrillation ablation.

74. Aby Morris, RN, is the administrator of Union City (Tenn.) Surgery Center. She recently spoke with Becker's on the importance of independence to her center.

75. Sean McCallister was recently named administrator of a new ASC and gastroenterology center on a Saltzer Health campus in Meridian, Idaho. He will be heading the Saltzer Surgery Center, which opened in May.

76. Joe Peluso is the administrator at Aestique Surgery Center in Greensburg, Pa. He recently spoke with Becker's about how securing reimbursements is one of the biggest threats to ASCs.

77. Missty Pearson is the administrator of Fish Pond Surgery Center in Waco, Texas. She recently joined "Becker's Ambulatory Surgery Centers Podcast'' to discuss how a management transition facilitated growth at her ASC.

78. Christina Goodall, RN, DNP, is the administrator of Atlanta Orthopedic Institute, where she has served for the past year. Her center offers joint replacement, sports medicine and orthopedic surgery, among other services.

79. Lianne McDowell, CASC, is the CEO and administrator of South Portland Surgical Center in Tualatin, Ore. She recently joined Becker's Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference hosted June 8-17.

80. Ashley Karathanasis, CASC, is the administrator of Lexington (Ken.) Clinic, where she has served for more than 13 years.

81. Matthew Solis is the administrator of Downtown Surgery Center in Orlanda, Fla., where he has served for the past year. Downtown Surgery Center is a multispecialty center certified by Medicare.

82. Cindy Schuetz, RN, is the administrator of Naples, Fla.-based Seaside Surgery Center, where she has served for four years. Her center is reportedly the first ASC in Southwest Florida to offer total joint replacements.

83. Brooke Day is the administrator of Hastings (Neb.) Surgical Center, where she has served for more than nine years. She also has been the president of Nebraska Association of Independent Ambulatory Centers for more than two years.

84. Gabriel Figueroa, CASC, is the administrator of Manhattan Reproductive Surgery Center in New York City, the first ASC in the state of New York focused solely on reproductive surgery.

85. Jose Rivera-Gonzalez is the administrator of TriCounty Heart Institute in The Villages, Fla., where he has served for more than five years.

86. John Paoni, administrator at Franklin Surgical in Basking Ridge, N.J. His center offers anesthesiology, orthopedic, ENT and urology, among other services.

87. Lawrence Parrish is the administrator of Illinois Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Surgery Center in Morton Grove, where he has served for more than 15 years. He is also the secretary of the Illinois Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

88. Carla Lauenstein, RN, is the administrator of Southwest Lincoln (Neb.) Surgery Center, where she has served for 10 years. Her multispecialty center offers spine surgery, neurosurgery, pain management, orthopedic procedures and eye surgery, among other services.

89. Karen Wood is the administrator of Advanced Pain Management Center and Cedar Hills Surgery Center in Portland, Ore.

90. Kirsten Anderson, CASC, is the administrator of Parkway Surgery Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C. She also serves as the treasurer of the South Carolina Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

91. Catherine Retzbach, BSN, RN, is the administrator of Memorial Ambulatory Surgery Center in Houston, Texas, where she has served for more than 14 years. Her multispecialty center offers plastic surgery, ENT, podiatry, orthopedic and spine surgery.

92. Matt Kraemer is the orthopedic service line administrator of Northern Arizona Healthcare in Flagstaff, where he has served for almost two years.

93. Wendy King, BSN, RN, is the director of The Corvallis (Ore.) Clinic Surgery Center. She recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review about her work to establish electronic medical records after being on paper since 2006.

94. Chris Blackburn is the administrator of South Kansas City Surgicenter in Overland Park, where she has served for three years. Her center is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and offers orthopedic, ophthalmology, ENT and vascular surgery, among other services.

95. Georgianne Maxwell is the administrator at Salem (N.J.) ASC, where she has served for a year. She recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review on what she thinks ASC competition will look like in five years.

96. Ryan Brown is the administrator of Lakeside Orthopedic Institute in Lake Havasu City, Ariz. His seven-physician practice offers spine, foot/ankle, hand/wrist and carpal tunnel services, among others.

97. Jessica Hovland, DNP, RN, is the administrative director of ambulatory surgery center at UT Health Austin ASC. She recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review on her plans to help the surrounding healthcare community as COVID-19 spikes locally.

98. Susan Cheek is the administrator of Dallas Endoscopy Center, where she has served for more than 15 years. She also is CEO of software platform ADEO Healthcare Software, according to her LinkedIn.

99. Helen Dickson, RN, is the administrator of Premier at Exton (Pa.) Surgery Center, where she has served for four years. She recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review on what she's most worried about in the next six months.

100. Craig Gold, PsyD, is the administrator of Virginia Center for Eye Surgery in Virginia Beach. He recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review about how he encouraged his staff to get vaccinated, 90 percent of whom did.