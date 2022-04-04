10 states with the lowest RN pay

The average annual salary for registered nurses in the U.S. is $82,750, but the average pay for nurses in several states falls below the mean, according to a March 31 report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

RNs in South Dakota report the lowest average salary, and other Midwestern and Southern states aren't far behind. Here are the 10 states where RNs have the lowest average annual salary:

1. South Dakota: $60,540

2. Alabama: $61,920

3. Mississippi: $63,130

4. Iowa: $64,990

5. Arkansas: $65,810

6. Kansas: $66,560

7. Tennessee: $66,680

8. Kentucky: $67,260

9. West Virginia: $67,640

10. Missouri: $67,790

Click here for a full list of RN pay in all 50 states and the year-over-year comparisons.