10 states with the highest RN pay

The average annual salary for registered nurses in the U.S. is $82,750, and RNs in California claim the highest pay on average, according to a March 31 report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

RNs in every state made more in 2021 than in 2020, according to the report. Here are the top 10 states where RNs have the highest average annual salary:

1. California: $124,000

2. Hawaii: $106,530

3. Oregon: $98,630

4. Alaska: $97,230

5. Massachusetts: $96,630

6. Washington: $95,350

7. New York: $93,320

8. New Jersey: $89,690

9. Connecticut: $88,530

10. Nevada: $88,800

Click here for a full list of RN pay in all 50 states and the year-over-year comparisons.