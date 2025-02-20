10 physician specialties most frequently named in malpractice lawsuits

OB-GYN, general surgery and orthopedic surgery were the specialties most frequently named in malpractice suits, according to an analysis from the American Medical Association
A survey of 3,500 physicians conducted annually from 2016 to 2022 found that 65% of claims closed between 2016 and 2018 were dropped, dismissed, or withdrawn. Of the 6% of claims that went to trial, 89% resulted in a verdict for the defendant
Here are the 10 physician specialties most often named in malpractice lawsuits:
- OB-GYN: 62.4% sued in career
- General surgery: 59.3% sued in career
- Orthopedic surgery: 47.2% sued in career
- Emergency medicine: 46.8% sued in career
- Radiology: 40.2% sued in career
- Otolaryngology: 39.3% sued in career
- Urology: 38.3% sued in career
- Cardiology: 32.1% sued in career
- Family or general practice: 32% sued in career
- General internal medicine: 30.9% sued in career