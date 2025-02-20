10 physician specialties most frequently named in malpractice lawsuits

OB-GYN, general surgery and orthopedic surgery were the specialties most frequently named in malpractice suits, according to an analysis from the American Medical Association

A survey of 3,500 physicians conducted annually from 2016 to 2022 found that 65% of claims closed between 2016 and 2018 were dropped, dismissed, or withdrawn. Of the 6% of claims that went to trial, 89% resulted in a verdict for the defendant

Here are the 10 physician specialties most often named in malpractice lawsuits: