Here are 10 ASC administrators to know:

1. Terry Mahoney is administrator of Bluffton (S.C.) Okatie Surgery Center. She also serves as the treasurer of the South Carolina ASC association.

2. Susan K. Feigenbaum, PhD, is administrator at Pepose Vision Institute in St. Louis and an economics professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

3. Rob Bashore is administrator of Gateway Surgery Center in Concord, N.C. He also serves on the board of the North Carolina ASC Association.

4. Shane Stanford is administrator of St. Mary’s Ambulatory Surgery Center in Richmond, Va., where he has served since February 2020. He also serves on the board of the Virginia ASC Association.

5. Melody Combs is administrator at Northpointe Surgical Center (Tooele, Utah)..

6. Donna Moccio, RN, CASC, is administrator of the Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester in Mount Kisco, N.Y. She also serves as secretary of the New York ASC Association.

7. Scott Benko is administrator of Virginia Beach Ambulatory Surgery Center, where he has served since June 2018. He also serves as a board member of the Virginia ASC Association.

8. Tina DiMarino, RN, CASC, is administrator of Mid-Atlantic Surgery Pavilion. She also serves on the board of directors for the Maryland ASC Association and founded ASC consulting firm Custom Surgical Consultants in 2003.

9. Norma Bacon is administrator of New England Surgery Center in Beverly, Mass., where she has served since June 2010. She also serves as secretary of the Massachusetts ASC Association.

10. Chad Furgason is administrator of St. Luke's South Surgery Center in Overland Park, Kansas, where he has served since March 2019. The multispecialty ASC offers gastroenterolog, ENT, orthopedic and plastic surgery, among other services.