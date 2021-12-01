Here are 10 ASC administrators to know:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. To nominate an administrator, please contact Patsy Newitt at pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com:

1. Barbara Snow is the administrator of North River Surgery Center in Sherwood, Ark. She also serves as the vice president of the Arkansas Ambulatory Surgery Association.

2. Joleen Harrison is the administrator of Grand Valley Surgical Center in Grand Junction, Colo., where she has served for more than 20 years, according to her LinkedIn. She recently joined Becker's to discuss the biggest lesson she's learned in the last year.

3. Merle Smith is the administrator of Pueblo (Colo.) Surgery Center, where she has served for more than 20 years, according to her LinkedIn. She also serves on the Colorado Ambulatory Surgery Center board of directors.

4. Claudette Fox, BSN, RN, is administrator and COO at Short Hills Surgery Center in Millburn, N.J., where she has served for more than 13 years, according to her LinkedIn. Her center has more than 90 physician partners and six operating rooms.

5. Marie Hennigar is administrative director of Valley Pain Center in Merion Station, Pa. She recently spoke with Becker's on how the vaccination mandate will affect her center's staffing.

6. Rosemary Blanch is the nurse administrator of Magnolia Surgery Center in Westminster, Calif., where she has served for more than six years, according to her LinkedIn. Her multispecialty center offers ophthalmology and gastroenterology procedures.

7. Joseph D'Agostino is administrator of Advanced Surgery Center-Perimeter in Sandy Springs, Ga., a freestanding multispecialty center.

8. Amanda Sosnosky is administrator of Bellin Orthopedic Surgery Center in Bellevue, Wis. She also serves on the Association of Wisconsin Surgery Centers' board of directors.

9. Kathy Ciminera is administrator at Fellowship Surgical Center in Mount Lauren, Pa., where she has served for more than six years, according to her LinkedIn. Her center offers pain management and spine surgery services.

10. Romona Matherne is administrator of Arkansas Valley Surgery Center in Canon Valley, Colo., where she has served for more than 16 years, according to her LinkedIn. She also is secretary of the Colorado Ambulatory Surgery Center board of directors.