10 ASC administrators to know

Here are 10 ASC administrators:

If you'd like to nominate an administrator for the list, please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Eduardo Tolentino is the administrator of the Outpatient Surgery Center of Central Florida in Wildwood. He recently spoke to Becker's ASC Review on the CMS changes he thinks would benefit ASCs.

2. Norma Bacon is the administrator of New England Surgery Center in Beverly, Mass., where she has served for more than 11 years, according to her LinkedIn. She also serves as the secretary of the Massachusetts Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

3. Aimee Snavely, RN, is the administrator of Clermont (Fla.) Ambulatory Surgical Center, where she has served for more than eight years, according to her LinkedIn. She earned her Certified Administrator Surgery Center credential in 2003.

4. Teleatha Mortimer, RN, is the administrator of Bloomington (Ind.) Endoscopy Center, where she has served for more than 22 years. She also is president of the Indiana Federation of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

5. Matthew Ornelas is an administrator at Shields Health Care Group in Boston. He recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review about how he thinks CMS should include more codes for ASC reimbursement.

6. Tracey Tylicki, RN, is the administrator of Carolina Coast Surgery Center in Murrells Inlet, S.C. Before joining Carolina Coast, she served as the administrator of a multispecialty surgery center, Frederick (Md.) Surgical Center, for 14 years.

7. John Wheeler, RN, is the administrator of Intracoastal Surgery Center in Melbourne, Fla., where he has served for more than three years, according to his LinkedIn. He recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review about how he doesn't think vaccination mandates will cause a large staffing issue.

8. Crystal Aigner, RN, is the administrator of Surgical Suites of Coastal Virginia in Williamsburg, where she has served for more than two years, according to her LinkedIn. She also is the vice president and secretary of Virginia Ambulatory Surgery Association.

9. Sarah Paul is the administrator of Dublin (Ohio) Surgery Center, where she has served for more than 11 years, according to her LinkedIn. She also serves on the Ohio Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers' board of trustees.

10. Karen Carr is the administrator of Texas Orthopedic Specialists in Grapevine, where she has served for more than eight years, according to her LinkedIn.