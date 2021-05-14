10 administrators to know

Here are 10 ASC administrators to know:

1. Celia Smith, BSN, RN, is the administrator of Houston Premier Surgery Center in the Villages, where she has served for almost a year. Before that, she worked as Surgical Care Affiliates' regional clinical quality leader.

2. Crystal Livingston, MSN, RN, is the administrator of physician-owned Doctors Outpatient Surgery Center in Lincoln, Neb. Her center has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation.

3. Donna Durden is the administrator of Murdock Surgery Center in Port Charlotte, Fla., where she has served for almost 12 years. Under her leadership, her center has grown significantly post-pandemic, she told Becker's ASC Review.

4. Robert Lerma is the administrator of Blue Springs Surgery Center in Orange City, Fla. His center offers ENT, gastroenterology, orthopedic, ophthalmology and pain management services.

5. Ellen Jamason is the administrator of San Francisco-based Pacific Vision Surgery Center and CEO of Pacific Vision Foundation. Her foundation recently opened a surgery center to treat underinsured patients.

6. Cherie Whiting, PhD, RN, is the administrator of Lakeshore Surgery Center in Fort Gratiot, Mich., where she has served for five years. She also is an award-winning entrepreneur and the founder of The Center for Counseling, an outpatient counseling center.

7. Barbara Overby is the administrator of Lake Ridge Ambulatory Surgery Center in Memphis, Tenn., where she has served for four years, according to her LinkedIn.

8. Cindy Young is the administrator at Surgery Center of Farmington (Mo.), where she has served since the center opened in 1999. The facility is licensed by the State of Missouri Department of Health and accredited by the Accreditation Association of Ambulatory Health Care.

9. Krista Vickers, RN, is the CEO and administrator of Grossmont Surgery Center in La Mesa, Calif. The center is an affiliate of Surgical Care Affiliates and is accredited by The Joint Commission. The center was also featured on Newsweek's list of best ASCs in 2021.

10. Kristie Sudderth, RN, is the administrator of Spokane, Wash.-based Columbia Surgery Center, where she has served for over 13 years, according to her LinkedIn. She recently spoke to Becker's ASC Review on how she's tackling staffing shortages at her ASC.

