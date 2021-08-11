10 administrators to know

ASC administrators in many states are working overtime as they brace for hospital spillover due to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Here are 10 more administrators to know:

1. Karen Albright is the nurse administrator of Riva Road Surgical Center in Annapolis, Md. In order to combat staffing shortages, she is focusing on bringing in early career physicians and thinking about succession planning.

2. Will Bozlee, RN, BSN, is the clinical director of Peak Surgery Center of Avondale, where he has served for almost a year. His center recently performed its first atrial fibrillation ablation.

3. Wendy King, BSN, RN, is the director of The Corvallis (Ore.) Clinic Surgery Center. She recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review about her work to establish electronic medical records after being on paper since 2006.

4. Chris Blackburn is the administrator of South Kansas City Surgicenter in Overland Park, where she has served for three years. Her center is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and offers orthopedic, ophthalmology, ENT and vascular surgery, among other services.

5. Georgianne Maxwell is the administrator at Salem (N.J.) ASC, where she has served for a year. She recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review on what she thinks ASC competition will look like in five years.

6. Ryan Brown is the administrator of Lakeside Orthopedic Institute in Lake Havasu City, Ariz. His seven-physician practice offers spine, foot/ankle, hand/wrist and carpal tunnel services, among others.

7. Jessica Hovland, DNP, RN, is the administrative director of ambulatory surgery center at UT Health Austin ASC. She recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review on her plans to help the surrounding healthcare community as COVID-19 spikes locally.

8. Susan Cheek is the administrator of Dallas Endoscopy Center, where she has served for more than 15 years. She also is CEO of software platform ADEO Healthcare Software, according to her LinkedIn.

9. Helen Dickson, RN, is the administrator of Premier at Exton (Pa.) Surgery Center, where she has served for four years. She recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review on what she's most worried about in the next six months.

10. Craig Gold, PsyD, is the administrator of Virginia Center for Eye Surgery in Virginia Beach. He recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review about how he encouraged his staff to get vaccinated, 90 percent of whom did.