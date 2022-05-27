1 board member's plan to expand his company nationwide

Perry Haney, MD, serves as a board member of Lone Tree, Colo.-based SpineOne, a leading regional medical center for minimally invasive spine care.

Dr. Haney will serve on the panel "Big Ideas to Grow Patient Volume Without Breaking the Budget" and "Big Trends in ASC Coding & Billing: Orthopedics, Spine" at Becker's 19th Annual Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference.

Question: What issues are you spending most of your time on today?

Dr. Perry Haney: Right now, we're fine-tuning our revenue cycle. Most people are having problems with revenue cycle management, mainly because of all the new requirements for insurance companies and just the mechanics of EMR.

Q: What are your top challenges and how will they change over the next 12 months?



PH: I think that going forward over the next 12 months and probably the next three to five years is the more and more intrusiveness of insurance companies and basically them practicing medicine without a license, I might add. I think that trying to figure out ways of keeping your reimbursements where they need to be so that you survive is essential. Physicians and medical facilities are having difficulty with increasing costs, particularly medical costs with [personal protective equipment]. We're still not producing a lot of PPE in the U.S. or a lot of our drugs and medical supplies.

Q: How are you thinking about investments and growth in the next two years?

PH: I think now I'm speaking for SpineOne and Trinity Hunt Partners, but we're very interested in getting big and expanding and being a flagship platform for primarily minimally invasive spine care and pain management.

Q: What are you most excited about right now?

PH: We're really excited about looking for these potential acquisitions with like-minded practices across the country. Also, there are some really exciting things with stem cells, particularly their anti-inflammatory quality. If you're getting true stem cells and mesenchymal pluripotent stem cells, I think going forward, it will be exciting because I think we're going to be able to treat a lot of general orthopedic joint problems without surgery. Certainly, there's still going to be surgery performed, but I think more and more it's going to be through injection and the use of stem cells and in the spine.