The neurosurgeon behind a $21M ASC in Alabama — 3 things to know

Neurosurgeon Swaid Swaid, MD, opened a $21 million medical complex with an ASC in Vestavia Hills, Ala., last month, HC&O News reports.

The Swaid Vestavia Medical Center & Surgical Institute of Alabama features 40,000 square feet of space devoted to medical services. It houses a diagnostic center and office space for a dozen physicians.

Three things to know about the surgeon behind the project:

1. Dr. Swaid specializes in cranial surgery, radiosurgery, treatment of trigeminal neuralgia, and cervical spine disorders.

2. His experience includes serving as medical director of CyberKnife, chairman of the department of surgery and chief of neuroscience at Brookwood Medical Center, and chairman of neuroscience and medical director at HealthSouth Medical Center. All three organizations are in Birmingham, Ala.

3. A fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Swaid is chairman of Alabama's Certificate of Need Review Board.

