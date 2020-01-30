Highpoint Health lays off 31 employees; CEO points to outpatient migration, competition

Lawrenceburg, Ind.-based Highpoint Health laid off 31 employees in late January amid significant financial challenges, including a drop in patient volume, according to The Ohio County News.

Those laid off will receive severance pay and assistance finding new jobs, hospital administrators said.

Highpoint also reduced 50 employees' hours; 23 are now part-time. The rural hospital is offering health insurance at the full-time rate for three months for employees who moved to part-time roles.

Highpoint President and CEO Michael Schwebler pointed to a changing healthcare landscape as the reason for decreasing patient volumes and the resulting workforce changes.

A rising number of inpatient procedures are moving to outpatient settings, competition has lowered patient admissions, and the hospital faces ongoing barriers to reimbursement, Mr. Schwebler told TOCN.

