3 companies hiring ASC leaders

The following companies are seeking ASC leader talent:

1. United Surgical Partners International. USPI is hiring a clinical director to oversee quality assurance, manage programs and ensure business sustainability in one of its ASCs in Creve Coeur, Mo. The ideal candidate will have a bachelor of nursing degree, management experience and surgical experience in preoperative, postanesthesia care or perioperative nursing. Learn more here.

2. HCA Healthcare. HCA is looking for an ASC administrator to manage its Red Rock Surgery Center in Golden, Colo. HCA is looking to hire a candidate with a bachelor's degree in nursing or business and experience in outpatient healthcare operations or a similar environment. Learn more here.

3. Physicians Endoscopy. The Fallsgrove Endoscopy Center in Rockville, Md., managed by Physicians Endoscopy, is looking for an administrator/director of nursing. Responsibilities include managing daily clinical staffing, recruiting staff and overseeing compliance with clinical policies. The ideal candidate will have a bachelor of science degree, a Maryland nursing license and experience working in an ASC. Learn more here.



