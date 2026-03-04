7 physician practice acquisitions in February

Becker’s reported on seven physician practice and group acquisitions in February as healthcare continues to shift away from independent practice and towards system or investor-backed ownership.

Here are seven physician practice deals during the month of February:

1. Dermatology Partners acquired York, Pa.-based Bene Dermatology, effective March 2, as part of its Mid-Atlantic expansion strategy.

2. Austin, Texas-based St. David’s HealthCare, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, acquired Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons Feb. 15. The acquisition brings the cardiothoracic and vascular physician group’s clinic operations under St. David’s.

3. Humana is in talks to acquire Sarasota, Fla.-based MaxHealth, a primary care network owned by private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners’ Best Value Healthcare, Bloomberg reported Feb. 12.

4. Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health became the sole owner of the Surgery Center of Lancaster (Pa.). Previously the health system held 60% majority ownership in the ASC.

5. Southlake, Texas-based Retina Consultants of America acquired Montana Retina Consultants, a Bozeman-based retinal care practice that treats retinal diseases including diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, macular edema, retinal detachment and vein occlusion

6. Vision Innovation Partners acquired Ophthalmic Associates of Alexandria (Va.). Founded in 2010, Ophthalmic Associates of Alexandria, led by Jacob Clark, MD, provides eyecare and related medical treatments in the Alexandria area.

7. Dayton (Ohio) Children’s Hospital planned to acquire Mercy Health’s pediatric practice and its rehabilitation services in early March, with both locations to be renamed Dayton Children’s as part of the agreement.