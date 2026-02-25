Physician group acquires Pennsylvania practice

Dermatology Partners has acquired York, Pa.-based Bene Dermatology, effective March 2, as part of its Mid-Atlantic expansion strategy, according to a Feb. 24 news release.

Natalie Bene, MD, PhD, will continue to lead her practice and her existing clinical team will remain in place. Dr. Bene is a board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained Mohs Micrographic Surgeon with more than 20 years of experience.

Birdsboro, Pa.-based Dermatology Partners is a physician-led dermatology group serving the Mid-Atlantic region. The organization operates throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland.