Why are gastroenterologists burned out?

Sixty-four percent of gastroenterologists cited "too many bureaucratic tasks" as the biggest contributor to burnout, according to Medscape's "Gastroenterologist Lifestyle, Happiness & Burnout Report 2023" released Feb. 24.

The report breaks down gastroenterologists' responses from Medscape's "Physician Burnout & Depression Report 2023," which surveyed 9,175 physicians across more than 29 specialties. That report was released Jan. 27.

Here is what contributes to gastroenterologist burnout the most, according to Medscape:

Too many bureaucratic tasks (e.g. charting, paperwork) — 64 percent

Lack of control autonomy — 41 percent

Lack of respect from administrators/employers, colleagues or staff — 37 percent

Computerization of practice (EHRs) — 30 percent

Too many hours at work — 30 percent

Lack of respect from patients — 25 percent

Insufficient compensation/salary — 23 percent

Government regulations — 12 percent

Stress from treating patients with COVID-19 — 9 percent

Other — 6 percent