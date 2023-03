As the gastroenterology industry continues to consolidate, GI-focused management service organizations are furthering the growth of their networks.

Here's how many locations five of the biggest GI-focused MSOs have:

Note: These numbers represent offices, endoscopy centers and ASCs.

GI Alliance: 527+ locations

Gastro Health: 218 locations

United Digestive: 79 locations

One GI: 65 locations

U.S. Digestive Health: 46 locations