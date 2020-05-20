What reopened endoscopy centers are doing & more: 4 GI industry key notes

Here are four updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

Bradenton-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists reopened the Center for Endoscopy a week after Florida allowed elective procedures to resume and is already seeing surgical volume return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Dallas-based GI Alliance will use Modernizing Medicine Gastroenterology as its electronic health records system vendor.

Bobbi Freeman, RN, the gastroenterology endoscopy and GI lab manager of Harbin Clinic Endoscopy Center in Rome, Ga., outlined how her center resumed operations during the pandemic and what it expects over the next year.

The American College of Gastroenterology released a guide for practices on reopening endoscopy centers, offering a comprehensive breakdown of the factors centers must consider before reopening.

