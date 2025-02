VMG Health's "ASCs in 2024: A Year in Review," report, published in February, highlights the top 10 most common procedures performed in the ASC setting in 2024.

Of the 10 CPT codes included, three are gastroenterology-related procedures. Here are the top GI procedures performed at ASCs in 2024:

45380: Colonoscopy and biopsy

45380: Colonoscopy with lesion removal

43239: EGD biopsy, single/multiple