UT Health San Antonio pairs AI with colonoscopy detection

UT Health San Antonio physicians are using an AI-powered detection system during colonoscopies to help identify precancerous polyps in real time.

The computer-aided detection system, known as CADe, is being used at UT Health San Antonio Multispecialty and Research Hospital to support colorectal cancer screening and prevention efforts across South Texas. The technology acts as a second observer during procedures, helping physicians detect subtle or difficult-to-see polyps, according to a May 20 news release from the health system.

The technology may improve adenoma detection rate, a key quality metric for colonoscopies that measures how often physicians identify precancerous polyps.

Studies have shown higher adenoma detection rates are associated with lower rates of post-colonoscopy colorectal cancer. Identifying and removing polyps earlier may help reduce the need for more invasive cancer treatments and lower long-term healthcare costs, according to the release.

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