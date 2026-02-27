The highest-paid gastroenterologist in the 10 largest Midwestern cities

The highest-paid gastroenterologist in Chicago, the most populated city in the Midwest, earns $1,063,700 per year, according to Medscape’s salary reporter tool.
Here are the salaries of the highest paid gastroenterologists in the 10 most populated cities in the Midwest, along with their amount of experience and their practice setting.
- Chicago: $1,063,700 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Columbus, Ohio: $1,021,000 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Detroit: $848,800 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Milwaukee: $877,400 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Kansas City, Mo.: $1,048,800 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Omaha, Neb.: $857,900 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; employed practice setting
- Minneapolis: $1,311,300 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; employed practice setting
- Wichita, Kan.: $935,500 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Cleveland: $1,063,800 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Cincinnati: $951,600 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed practice setting