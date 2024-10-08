Cincinnati Children's has been named the top facility for pediatric gastroenterology and GI surgery in 2024 by U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News ranked hospitals based on their treatment of conditions, including liver transplant survival and treatment of inflammatory bowel issues, patient volume, commitment to best practices, advanced clinical staff and technologies, and prevention of ICU infections. Read more about the methodology here.

The 25 best hospitals for pediatric GI care:

1. Cincinnati Children's

2. Boston Children's Hospital

3. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

4. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

5. Texas Children's Hospital (Houston)

6. Children's Hospital of Los Angeles

7. Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)

8. Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.)

9. Seattle Children's Hospital

10. Children's Medical Center Dallas

11. Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford (Palo Alto, Calif.)

12. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh (Pa.)

13. (tie) Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

13. (tie) New York-Presbyterian Children's Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

15. Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health (Indianapolis)

16. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

17. Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital

18. Children's Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

19. SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital-St. Louis University

20. St. Louis Children's Hospital-Washington University

21. (tie) Children's Mercy Kansas City (Mo.) Hospital

21. (tie) UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals, San Francisco and Oakland

23. Johns Hopkins Children's Center (Baltimore)

24. UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital (Los Angeles)

25. (tie) Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital-University of Utah (Salt Lake City)

25. (tie) Levine Children's Hospital (Charlotte, N.C.)