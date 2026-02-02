Texas GI group to consolidate clinics into new location 

Austin (Texas) Gastroenterology plans to open a new South Austin location, according to a Jan. 30 Community Impact report.

The new site, located inBarton Ridge, will consolidate its former James Casey and Southwest clinics into a single facility.

The move is intended to enhance care coordination and streamline services by bringing operations from the two locations together.

The new site will offer comprehensive gastroenterology services with improved accessibility, expanded space and a more patient-centered experience, according to the report.