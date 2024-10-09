Temple Health fights boosts CRC screenings with free at-home tests

Medical students and new physicians at Philadelphia-based Temple Health are trying to close the gap in CRC screening rates with a free, at-home test kit program, ABC 6 reported Oct. 8.

The Access Project is offering free fecal immunochemical testing at events such as churches, senior health fairs and luncheons. Team members of the Access Project ask people a few questions to determine if they're eligible for screening before giving them the free FIT test.

Since early 2023, the initiative has given out about 800 tests, according to the report, and physicians noted that the convenience of the test has helped increase people's willingness to take the test and engage in conversations about CRC prevention.