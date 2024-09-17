St. Elizabeth Physicians expands access to Cologuard tests

Edgewood, Ky.-based provider network St. Elizabeth Physicians has added additional drop-off locations for patients prescribed the Cologuard test.

The new drop-off points are intended to improve patient access to noninvasive colorectal cancer screening tools, according to a Sept. 17 press release sent to Becker's.

Patients can now drop off samples in Butler and Dry Ridge, Ky., and Dillsboro, Ind. Previously, patients had to use UPS locations to drop off their samples.

Cologuard is an FDA-approved, at-home fecal test that detects abnormal DNA and blood in stool samples, which can indicate the presence of colon or rectal cancer or precancerous polyps.

Recent studies have found that individuals who use at-home colorectal cancer screening tests can reduce their risk of dying from colon cancer by up to 33%, according to the release.

"We know that the easier we make the screening process for our patients, the more likely they are to complete their tests," Heidi Murley, MD, president and CEO at St. Elizabeth Physicians, said in the release. "We aim not only to improve ease of access for our patients, but also to increase overall screening rates and improve patient outcomes."