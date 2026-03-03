Mount Sinai, Saudi university partner on familial IBD research

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System and King Saud University Medical City in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, have launched a three-year research collaboration to study inflammatory bowel disease in families with multiple affected members.

The project will analyze clinical data and biological samples from Saudi families with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis to identify biomarkers for earlier diagnosis and more personalized treatment, according to a March 3 news release.

Mount Sinai will lead biomarker discovery and multiomics analyses, while King Saud University Medical City will oversee participant enrollment and sample collection. The effort aims to inform the development of precision diagnostics and therapies for high-risk IBD patients globally, the release said.