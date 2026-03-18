Mirco-Tech Endoscopy acquires 3 GI product lines 

Medical device company Micro-Tech Endoscopy entered into a definitive agreement to acquire distribution rights for three gastroenterology product lines.

Micro-Tech Endoscopy will acquire global distribution rights for the Duraclip, Precisor and Optibite product lines from ConMed, according to a March 18 news release from Micro-Tech.

ConMed has sold the devices on behalf of Micro-Tech for more than a decade.

In December, ConMed announced plans to exit its gastroenterology product lines.

Once the transaction closes, Micro-Tech plans to integrate the product lines into its U.S. and global commercial operations, the release said.