Mirco-Tech Endoscopy acquires 3 GI product lines 

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By: Cameron Cortigiano

Medical device company Micro-Tech Endoscopy entered into a definitive agreement to acquire distribution rights for three gastroenterology product lines. 

Micro-Tech Endoscopy will acquire global distribution rights for the Duraclip, Precisor and Optibite product lines from ConMed, according to a March 18 news release from Micro-Tech.

ConMed has sold the devices on behalf of Micro-Tech for more than a decade. 

In December, ConMed announced plans to exit its gastroenterology product lines. 

Once the transaction closes, Micro-Tech plans to integrate the product lines into its U.S. and global commercial operations, the release said.

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