Meet the internationally recognized GIs running Orlando Health's new digestive center

Orlando (Fla.) Health Digestive Health Institute has unveiled the team who designed and developed the Orlando Health Digestive Health Institute.

The institute is a specialized gastrointestinal diagnostic and treatment center serving patients throughout the southeastern U.S., according to a Jan. 25 press release.

Meet the physician leaders of the Orlando Health Digestive Health Institute:

Shyam Varadarajulu, MD. President of Orlando Health Digestive Health Institute. Dr. Varadarajulu has written 65 chapters in reference textbooks and more than 300 peer-reviewed manuscripts in journals. He also is a reviewer for more than 30 professional journals.

Ji Young Bang, MD. Dr. Bang has authored more than 100 original articles, editorials, book chapters and review articles and is a reviewer for 15 medical journals. She also served on the editorial board of the Digestive Endoscopy journal.

Robert Hawes, MD. Dr. Hawes previously served as president for the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. He is also a fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology and the Japanese Gastroenterological Endoscopy Society.

Udayakumar Navaneethan, MD. Dr. Navaneethan is a founding member of the Global Interventional IBD group and the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Interventional IBD special interest group. He is also on the Inflammatory Bowel Diseases journal editorial board.

All of these physician leaders are board-certified in gastroenterology and specialize in advanced endoscopy. The physicians also recruited 10 other general gastroenterologists and subspecialists to the institute.