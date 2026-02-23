Medtronic’s endoscopy AI program earns approval

Medtech company Medtronic has received CE Mark approval for ColonPRO, an AI-assisted colonoscopy software.

The 4th generation software uses deep learning algorithms to provide endoscopists with real-time polyp size estimation, according to a Feb. 23 news release from Medtronic.

The technology also provides endoscopists with automated measurements of metrics including inspection times, cecum detection and bowel cleanliness.

Trials and evidence show that using GI Genius over a standard colonoscopy, adenoma detection rates increase up to 14.4% and reduce adenoma miss rates by about 50%.

The system was first introduced in 2019 and became the first AI system to receive CE Mark and FDA clearance for the detection of colorectal polyps, the release said.