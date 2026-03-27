Medical Clinic of Houston adds Dr. Jordan Shapiro

Medical Clinic of Houston has added Jordan Shapiro, MD, to its team of physicians.

Dr. Shapiro is a gastroenterologist with experience in both academic and private practice settings, according to a March 27 news release from Medical Clinic of Houston.

His clinical background includes training focused on neurogastroenterology and motility, an area of gastroenterology that considers how the digestive system and nervous system interact.

Dr. Shapiro’s areas of interest include disorders of gut-brain interaction, pelvic floor disorders, inflammatory bowel disease and other common gastrointestinal concerns, the release said.

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