Louisiana hospital doubles endoscopy capacity with $5M expansion

Hammond, La.-based North Oaks Medical Center will open an expanded endoscopy unit in early February to increase access to diagnostic and interventional procedures.

The $5 million expansion doubles the hospital’s procedural capacity after demand for endoscopic services rose 66% over the past five years. The project was designed to support rising volumes across the Northshore region, according to a Jan. 30 system news release.

The unit includes four endoscopy suites and supports procedures performed by gastroenterologists, pulmonologists and general surgeons. Services include colonoscopy, gastroscopy, endobronchial ultrasound and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography.

The expanded space is expected to shorten wait times, improve access and speed diagnostic results for patients. The additional capacity also supports earlier detection and treatment planning for serious conditions, including lung and colorectal cancer, according to the release.