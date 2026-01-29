Kentucky hospital adds cryotherapy for esophageal cancer 

Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville, Ky., is now offering truFreeze, a cryotherapy spray, for esophageal cancer.

William Evans III, MD, a gastroenterologist with Norton Gastroenterology Consultants of Louisville, is the only physician in Louisville performing the procedure. The minimally invasive technique uses liquid nitrogen to freeze and destroy cancerous or precancerous esophageal tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures, according to a Jan. 29 system news release.

The procedure is associated with reduced pain, faster recovery and fewer complications compared to surgery or radiation. It can also be used to treat Barrett’s esophagus.

Norton Healthcare Foundation supplied the nearly $100,000 in funding necessary for the technology, according to the release.