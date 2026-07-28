Fresh off a $3.9B close, Amsurg adds 5 GI centers in North Carolina

Less than two months after Ascension closed its $3.9 billion acquisition of Amsurg, the combined platform is already expanding its GI footprint by adding five endoscopy centers in North Carolina that bring 15 gastroenterologists and hepatologists into the network.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Amsurg announced the additions July 14, naming Wake Forest Endoscopy Center, Wake Endoscopy in Cary, Wake Endoscopy in Raleigh, Clayton Endoscopy Center, and Wilson Endoscopy Center as the new affiliates. The centers provide diagnostic and therapeutic care including colonoscopies, endoscopies and small bowel capsule imaging procedures.

“These partnerships reflect our continued commitment to collaborating with centers and physicians who share our values and vision for providing patient-focused outpatient surgical care,” Dina Palmisano, vice president of development at Amsurg, said in a release. “Each of these centers has built a strong reputation in its respective community, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth.”

The deal signals AmSurg is moving quickly under Ascension’s ownership to extend a GI-heavy portfolio that predates the acquisition. Amsurg’s post-bankruptcy strategy centered on broadening what had always been a relatively GI- and ophthalmology-heavy portfolio, though the company had diversified into additional service lines in the years following its 2023 independence from Envision Healthcare.

The North Carolina additions arrive as GI consolidation nationally remains one of the most active M&A segments in ambulatory care. Gastroenterology companies added new offices, expanded provider networks, and drew fresh capital in 2025 and 2026 as consolidation reshapes the specialty. The FTC’s consent order requiring Ascension to divest seven AmSurg ASCs before closing specifically flagged GI concentration as a competitive concern in Waco, Texas, and Tulsa, Okla., where Ascension and Amsurg competed directly in outpatient gastroenterology. The North Carolina markets do not appear to present the same overlap concern.

The timing of the deal also reflects the broader opportunity in North Carolina specifically. The state ranked among the most active for new ASC development in 2025, tied with California for the most openings after Texas, and its Research Triangle market where the Wake County centers are concentrated is among the fastest-growing healthcare markets in the Southeast.

The North Carolina additions arrive as GI consolidation remains one of the most active M&A segments in ambulatory care. Ten major GI deals closed in 2025 alone, including SCA Health’s acquisition of U.S. Digestive Health Partners, Cardinal Health’s $2.8 billion majority stake in GI Alliance, and United Digestive’s expansion into Florida through partnerships with Gastro MD and Gastroenterology of Greater Orlando.

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