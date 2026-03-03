Idaho GI group cuts appointment wait times with virtual platform

Boise-based Idaho Gastroenterology Associates has partnered with WovenX Health to reduce specialty care delays and expand access across Southern Idaho.

The partnership integrates WovenX’s digital platform into clinical operations, enabling patients to connect with GI-trained clinicians in under 30 minutes and schedule colonoscopies without a prior consult, according to a March 3 press release from WovenX.

The model aims to cut wait times from weeks to minutes, streamline colorectal cancer screening and reserve in-person visits for more complex cases.